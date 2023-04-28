Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) PE Ratio stood at $106.13: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ: AXON) flaunted slowness of -0.27% at $215.55, as the Stock market unbolted on April 27, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $217.48 and sunk to $212.56 before settling in for the price of $216.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AXON posted a 52-week range of $82.49-$229.00.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 28.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 52.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 323.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $71.27 million, simultaneously with a float of $67.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.67 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $215.15, while the 200-day Moving Average is $164.42.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 2821 employees. It has generated 421,813 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 52,158. The stock had 2.25 Receivables turnover and 0.52 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +61.23, operating margin was +7.84 and Pretax Margin of +16.52.

Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Axon Enterprise Inc. industry. Axon Enterprise Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.20%, in contrast to 79.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 03, this organization’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER sold 2,600 shares at the rate of 224.36, making the entire transaction reach 583,338 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,985,660. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 31, Company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER sold 100,534 for 224.11, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 22,531,147. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,982,769 in total.

Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.7 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.51) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +12.37 while generating a return on equity of 12.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 323.70% and is forecasted to reach 3.73 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 25.95% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 52.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ: AXON) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.07. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $106.13, and its Beta score is 0.95. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 13.17. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 87.23.

In the same vein, AXON’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.03, a figure that is expected to reach 0.54 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.73 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Axon Enterprise Inc., AXON]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.75 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 8.22% While, its Average True Range was 4.74.

Raw Stochastic average of Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 79.81%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 18.42% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 15.04% that was lower than 32.78% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.