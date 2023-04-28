Search
Shaun Noe
Baidu Inc. (BIDU) is predicted to post EPS of 1.80 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Company News

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 27, 2023, Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) set off with pace as it heaved 1.19% to $118.46. During the day, the stock rose to $118.94 and sunk to $116.37 before settling in for the price of $117.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BIDU posted a 52-week range of $73.58-$160.88.

The company of the Communication Services sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 7.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -17.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -29.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $349.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $280.73 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $42.24 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $140.29, while the 200-day Moving Average is $126.46.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 41300 employees. It has generated 3,482,299 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 196,197. The stock had 6.87 Receivables turnover and 0.32 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +48.30, operating margin was +12.87 and Pretax Margin of +8.18.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry. Baidu Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.60%, in contrast to 31.90% institutional ownership.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.99) by $0.24. This company achieved a net margin of +5.63 while generating a return on equity of 3.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

Baidu Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -29.30% and is forecasted to reach 10.85 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.88% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -17.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Baidu Inc. (BIDU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.48. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $41.42, and its Beta score is 0.67. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.35. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.09.

In the same vein, BIDU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.86, a figure that is expected to reach 1.80 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 10.85 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Baidu Inc. (BIDU)

Going through the that latest performance of [Baidu Inc., BIDU]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.38 million was inferior to the volume of 3.68 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 6.14% While, its Average True Range was 3.99.

Raw Stochastic average of Baidu Inc. (BIDU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.44%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 8.61% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.56% that was lower than 56.73% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

