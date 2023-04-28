BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (BIOS) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $196.52K

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BIOS) open the trading on April 27, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 0.14% to $10.48. During the day, the stock rose to $10.48 and sunk to $10.46 before settling in for the price of $10.46 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BIOS posted a 52-week range of $9.89-$10.47.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -9.93%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 63.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $29.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $16.93 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $307.13 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.41.

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (BIOS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Shell Companies industry. BioPlus Acquisition Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.73%, in contrast to 85.80% institutional ownership.

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (BIOS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of 0.90.

BioPlus Acquisition Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 63.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.32 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -9.93% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BIOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (BIOS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.01.

In the same vein, BIOS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.07, a figure that is expected to reach -0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (BIOS)

[BioPlus Acquisition Corp., BIOS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.61% While, its Average True Range was 0.01.

Raw Stochastic average of BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (BIOS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.84%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 87.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.12% that was lower than 1.90% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.