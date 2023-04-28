Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) is 1.26% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE: BXSL) started the day on April 27, 2023, with a price increase of 0.16% at $25.52. During the day, the stock rose to $25.95 and sunk to $25.44 before settling in for the price of $25.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BXSL posted a 52-week range of $21.81-$27.54.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -12.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $160.33 million, simultaneously with a float of $159.59 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.11 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $25.22, while the 200-day Moving Average is $24.07.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +82.97, operating margin was +67.40 and Pretax Margin of +45.57.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Asset Management Industry. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 39.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 21, this organization’s CEO bought 7,900 shares at the rate of 23.88, making the entire transaction reach 188,621 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 203,184. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 21, Company’s Chief Operating Officer bought 3,359 for 23.83, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 80,045. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,359 in total.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.8 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.69) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +45.57 while generating a return on equity of 9.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -12.20% and is forecasted to reach 3.64 in the upcoming year.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE: BXSL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.83. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.48.

In the same vein, BXSL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.44, a figure that is expected to reach 0.90 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.64 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE: BXSL), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.54 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.92 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 45.68% While, its Average True Range was 0.44.

Raw Stochastic average of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 80.56%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 72.26% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 11.59% that was lower than 19.87% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.