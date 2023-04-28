Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) EPS is poised to hit 0.89 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) open the trading on April 27, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 1.64% to $23.57. During the day, the stock rose to $23.62 and sunk to $23.04 before settling in for the price of $23.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BLMN posted a 52-week range of $15.89-$28.46.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of 0.90% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 0.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -48.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $87.94 million, simultaneously with a float of $83.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.06 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $25.48, while the 200-day Moving Average is $22.50.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 87000 workers. It has generated 50,764 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 1,171. The stock had 34.63 Receivables turnover and 1.25 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +13.14, operating margin was +7.83 and Pretax Margin of +3.44.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Restaurants industry. Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 107.29% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 22, this organization’s Director sold 64,295 shares at the rate of 27.89, making the entire transaction reach 1,793,188 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 243,594. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 21, Company’s Director sold 35,000 for 27.18, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 951,300. This particular insider is now the holder of 16,500 in total.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.64) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +2.31 while generating a return on equity of 41.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -48.30% and is forecasted to reach 3.14 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.67% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 0.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.70. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $24.53, and its Beta score is 1.89. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.47. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.94.

In the same vein, BLMN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.96, a figure that is expected to reach 0.89 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN)

[Bloomin’ Brands Inc., BLMN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.41% While, its Average True Range was 0.66.

Raw Stochastic average of Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.44%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 24.35% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 21.83% that was lower than 30.63% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.