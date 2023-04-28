Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $3.42M

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 27, 2023, Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) set off with pace as it heaved 0.48% to $0.17. During the day, the stock rose to $0.173 and sunk to $0.16 before settling in for the price of $0.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BHG posted a 52-week range of $0.16-$2.40.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -46.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $629.46 million, simultaneously with a float of $593.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $99.62 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3659, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.9658.

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Healthcare Plans industry. Bright Health Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 72.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 13, this organization’s CEO & President sold 394,896 shares at the rate of 0.40, making the entire transaction reach 157,958 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 210,318. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 13, Company’s CFO & CAO sold 114,173 for 0.40, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 45,669. This particular insider is now the holder of 289,157 in total.

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.51) by $0.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bright Health Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -46.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in the upcoming year.

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.04. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 0.48.

In the same vein, BHG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.23, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.29 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG)

Going through the that latest performance of [Bright Health Group Inc., BHG]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.24 million indicated improvement to the volume of 3.02 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.02% While, its Average True Range was 0.0196.

Raw Stochastic average of Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.85%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 14.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 62.04% that was lower than 147.07% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.