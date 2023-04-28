Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) average volume reaches $150.25K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: CUE) started the day on April 27, 2023, with a price increase of 7.50% at $4.30. During the day, the stock rose to $4.30 and sunk to $3.9612 before settling in for the price of $4.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CUE posted a 52-week range of $2.18-$4.33.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -1.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -5.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $39.18 million, simultaneously with a float of $33.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $177.12 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.22, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.09.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 51 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -45.04, operating margin was -4296.52 and Pretax Margin of -4257.09.

Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Cue Biopharma Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.42%, in contrast to 36.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 23, this organization’s Director sold 9,325 shares at the rate of 3.28, making the entire transaction reach 30,586 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 357. Preceding that transaction, on May 27, Company’s Director bought 28,000 for 3.75, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 105,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 28,000 in total.

Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.31) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -4257.09 while generating a return on equity of -80.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cue Biopharma Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -5.30% and is forecasted to reach -1.48 in the upcoming year.

Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: CUE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 147.60.

In the same vein, CUE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.49, a figure that is expected to reach -0.29 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.48 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: CUE), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.28 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.14 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 92.58% While, its Average True Range was 0.25.

Raw Stochastic average of Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 100.00%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 100.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 73.22% that was lower than 75.68% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.