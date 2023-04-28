East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) EPS is poised to hit 2.23 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 27, 2023, East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.14% to $50.93. During the day, the stock rose to $51.585 and sunk to $50.56 before settling in for the price of $51.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EWBC posted a 52-week range of $33.86-$80.98.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 11.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 29.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $140.94 million, simultaneously with a float of $139.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.31 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $61.27, while the 200-day Moving Average is $68.20.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 3155 employees. It has generated 816,764 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +54.78 and Pretax Margin of +54.78.

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry. East West Bancorp Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 91.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 13, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 49.51, making the entire transaction reach 495,130 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 124,925. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 31, Company’s Director sold 2,000 for 77.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 154,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 17,136 in total.

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.2) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +43.78 while generating a return on equity of 19.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 29.80% and is forecasted to reach 8.39 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.68. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.97, and its Beta score is 1.39. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.68.

In the same vein, EWBC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 8.54, a figure that is expected to reach 2.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.39 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC)

Going through the that latest performance of [East West Bancorp Inc., EWBC]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.12 million was inferior to the volume of 1.48 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 6.10% While, its Average True Range was 2.42.

Raw Stochastic average of East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 36.23%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 5.66% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.49% that was lower than 54.98% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.