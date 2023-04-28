EUDA Health Holdings Limited (EUDA) volume hits 0.64 million: A New Opening for Investors

EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EUDA) started the day on April 27, 2023, with a price decrease of -16.24% at $1.65. During the day, the stock rose to $1.99 and sunk to $1.48 before settling in for the price of $1.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EUDA posted a 52-week range of $1.05-$10.50.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $11.07 million, simultaneously with a float of $7.07 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $37.47 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.6016, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.3836.

EUDA Health Holdings Limited (EUDA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. EUDA Health Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.70%, in contrast to 35.30% institutional ownership.

EUDA Health Holdings Limited (EUDA) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -4.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EUDA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for EUDA Health Holdings Limited (EUDA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 17.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.44. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.71.

In the same vein, EUDA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.14.

Technical Analysis of EUDA Health Holdings Limited (EUDA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EUDA), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.16 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.03 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.18% While, its Average True Range was 0.4936.

Raw Stochastic average of EUDA Health Holdings Limited (EUDA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 25.10%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 21.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 185.22% that was higher than 174.80% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.