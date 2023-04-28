Euronav NV (EURN) went up 1.67% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

As on April 27, 2023, Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.67% to $17.02. During the day, the stock rose to $17.19 and sunk to $16.6701 before settling in for the price of $16.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EURN posted a 52-week range of $9.94-$21.00.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 121.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $201.78 million, simultaneously with a float of $84.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.43 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.38, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.85.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 2946 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 276,041 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 65,646. The stock had 3.18 Receivables turnover and 0.23 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +27.50, operating margin was +21.45 and Pretax Margin of +22.04.

Euronav NV (EURN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry. Euronav NV’s current insider ownership accounts for 64.42%, in contrast to 30.67% institutional ownership.

Euronav NV (EURN) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.72) by $0.44. This company achieved a net margin of +23.78 while generating a return on equity of 10.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

Euronav NV’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 121.00% and is forecasted to reach 2.50 in the upcoming year.

Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Euronav NV (EURN). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.64. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.02.

In the same vein, EURN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.01, a figure that is expected to reach 0.69 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.50 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Euronav NV (EURN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Euronav NV, EURN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.04 million was lower the volume of 2.19 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.06% While, its Average True Range was 0.64.

Raw Stochastic average of Euronav NV (EURN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 50.62%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 29.08% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 43.43% that was lower than 56.75% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.