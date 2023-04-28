Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) last month volatility was 5.20%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

As on April 27, 2023, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) got off with the flyer as it spiked 8.71% to $3.37. During the day, the stock rose to $3.39 and sunk to $3.06 before settling in for the price of $3.10 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EVLV posted a 52-week range of $1.75-$3.95.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -687.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $144.87 million, simultaneously with a float of $105.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $494.38 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.92, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.83.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 223 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +3.13, operating margin was -183.71 and Pretax Margin of -156.55.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Security & Protection Services industry. Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 16.40%, in contrast to 51.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 08, this organization’s Director bought 8,000 shares at the rate of 3.13, making the entire transaction reach 25,040 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 246,919. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 02, Company’s President & CEO sold 43,942 for 2.92, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 128,311. This particular insider is now the holder of 734,623 in total.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.14) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -156.55 while generating a return on equity of -33.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -687.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.40 in the upcoming year.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.96.

In the same vein, EVLV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.60, a figure that is expected to reach -0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.40 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc., EVLV], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.51 million was lower the volume of 0.62 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.41% While, its Average True Range was 0.16.

Raw Stochastic average of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 75.96%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 96.15% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 58.64% that was lower than 78.58% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.