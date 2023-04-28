GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) last month performance of 6.01% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) open the trading on April 27, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 1.75% to $81.52. During the day, the stock rose to $81.54 and sunk to $80.62 before settling in for the price of $80.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GEHC posted a 52-week range of $53.00-$87.83.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -14.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $454.61 million, simultaneously with a float of $454.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $36.43 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $78.31.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 50000 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 366,820 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 37,960. The stock had 4.71 Receivables turnover and 0.68 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +39.37, operating margin was +13.98 and Pretax Margin of +13.70.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Health Information Services industry. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.05%, in contrast to 53.45% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 14, this organization’s CEO, Imaging sold 70,629 shares at the rate of 77.69, making the entire transaction reach 5,487,379 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 63,796. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 23, Company’s Director bought 748 for 69.26, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 51,806. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,272 in total.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.79) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +10.35 while generating a return on equity of 14.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.9 per share during the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -14.70% and is forecasted to reach 4.29 in the upcoming year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.99. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 20.20.

In the same vein, GEHC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.18, a figure that is expected to reach 0.79 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.29 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC)

[GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., GEHC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.09% While, its Average True Range was 2.35.