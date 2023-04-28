HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) PE Ratio stood at $14.68: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) started the day on April 27, 2023, with a price increase of 1.57% at $282.44. During the day, the stock rose to $283.84 and sunk to $278.82 before settling in for the price of $278.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HCA posted a 52-week range of $164.47-$294.02.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 6.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -9.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $280.64 million, simultaneously with a float of $210.77 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $75.40 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $260.41, while the 200-day Moving Average is $231.70.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. HCA Healthcare Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 66.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 24, this organization’s SVP-Payer Contracting & Align. sold 4,473 shares at the rate of 288.38, making the entire transaction reach 1,289,913 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 22,243. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 14, Company’s SVP and CIO sold 2,687 for 275.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 738,925. This particular insider is now the holder of 24,643 in total.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $3.93) by $1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -9.50% and is forecasted to reach 19.46 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.25% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 23.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 6.21. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.68, and its Beta score is 1.65. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.25. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 21.37.

In the same vein, HCA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 19.24, a figure that is expected to reach 4.27 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 19.46 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.18 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.33 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.88% While, its Average True Range was 6.59.

Raw Stochastic average of HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 80.78%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 54.61% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 21.02% that was lower than 21.11% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.