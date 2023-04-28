IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) is 18.20% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

As on April 27, 2023, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.76% to $18.56. During the day, the stock rose to $18.875 and sunk to $18.21 before settling in for the price of $18.42 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IDYA posted a 52-week range of $8.14-$21.00.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -18.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -0.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $48.21 million, simultaneously with a float of $47.23 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $875.85 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.71, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.48.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 103 employees. It has generated 494,476 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -569,466. The stock had 77.52 Receivables turnover and 0.13 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +95.87, operating margin was -122.72 and Pretax Margin of -115.17.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.72%, in contrast to 94.00% institutional ownership.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.56) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -115.17 while generating a return on equity of -18.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -0.30% and is forecasted to reach -2.65 in the upcoming year.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 11.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 17.21.

In the same vein, IDYA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.40, a figure that is expected to reach -0.60 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.65 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [IDEAYA Biosciences Inc., IDYA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.96 million was better the volume of 0.52 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.78% While, its Average True Range was 1.32.

Raw Stochastic average of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 68.35%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 68.35% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 138.82% that was higher than 67.38% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.