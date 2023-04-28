IDW Media Holdings Inc. (IDW) EPS is poised to hit -0.13 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

IDW Media Holdings Inc. (AMEX: IDW) started the day on April 27, 2023, with a price decrease of -46.28% at $0.44. During the day, the stock rose to $0.87 and sunk to $0.43 before settling in for the price of $0.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IDW posted a 52-week range of $0.61-$2.20.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Communication Services sector firm’s annual sales growth was -9.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 90.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $12.93 million, simultaneously with a float of $9.92 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.49 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8167, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2061.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 84 employees. It has generated 424,635 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -8,800. The stock had 6.08 Receivables turnover and 1.22 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +53.33, operating margin was -1.90 and Pretax Margin of -2.07.

IDW Media Holdings Inc. (IDW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Publishing Industry. IDW Media Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 20.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 14, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 1.53, making the entire transaction reach 7,650 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 12,399.

IDW Media Holdings Inc. (IDW) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 1/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.01) by -$0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -2.07 while generating a return on equity of -3.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -16.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

IDW Media Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 90.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.55 in the upcoming year.

IDW Media Holdings Inc. (AMEX: IDW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for IDW Media Holdings Inc. (IDW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.18.

In the same vein, IDW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.37, a figure that is expected to reach -0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.55 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of IDW Media Holdings Inc. (IDW)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of IDW Media Holdings Inc. (AMEX: IDW), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.15 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 35421.0. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 43.31% While, its Average True Range was 0.1193.

Raw Stochastic average of IDW Media Holdings Inc. (IDW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.57%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 2.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 271.56% that was higher than 130.67% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.