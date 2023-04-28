Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) volume hits 1.52 million: A New Opening for Investors

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) started the day on April 27, 2023, with a price decrease of -5.45% at $0.52. During the day, the stock rose to $0.54 and sunk to $0.5001 before settling in for the price of $0.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JAGX posted a 52-week range of $0.46-$37.07.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 22.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 59.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.98 million, simultaneously with a float of $1.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.39 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1854, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.4790.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 60 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +63.94, operating margin was -287.85 and Pretax Margin of -404.78.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Jaguar Health Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.06%, in contrast to 3.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 31, this organization’s Chief of Staff, CCO & GC bought 317 shares at the rate of 0.03, making the entire transaction reach 10 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,983.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$9 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$5.62) by -$3.38. This company achieved a net margin of -396.91 while generating a return on equity of -866.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Jaguar Health Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 59.00%.

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.62.

In the same vein, JAGX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -39.61.

Technical Analysis of Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.58 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.51 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.27% While, its Average True Range was 0.0868.

Raw Stochastic average of Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.64%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 27.24% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 118.83% that was lower than 128.82% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.