Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI) volume hits 0.51 million: A New Opening for Investors

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) established initial surge of 5.80% at $3.10, as the Stock market unbolted on April 27, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $3.20 and sunk to $2.94 before settling in for the price of $2.93 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KNDI posted a 52-week range of $2.00-$3.30.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 2.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -153.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $74.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $72.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $230.02 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.52.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 971 employees. It has generated 121,332 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -12,486. The stock had 2.09 Receivables turnover and 0.23 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.57, operating margin was -20.66 and Pretax Margin of -11.32.

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Kandi Technologies Group Inc. industry. Kandi Technologies Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.73%, in contrast to 7.20% institutional ownership.

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.03) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -10.29 while generating a return on equity of -2.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Kandi Technologies Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -153.40%.

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.95. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.33.

In the same vein, KNDI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.16.

Technical Analysis of Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Kandi Technologies Group Inc., KNDI]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.17 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.66% While, its Average True Range was 0.11.

Raw Stochastic average of Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 89.80%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 83.05% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 25.16% that was lower than 45.57% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.