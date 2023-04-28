Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.62 million

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) started the day on April 27, 2023, with a price increase of 1.93% at $146.38. During the day, the stock rose to $146.42 and sunk to $143.85 before settling in for the price of $143.61 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KMB posted a 52-week range of $108.74-$147.87.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 1.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -1.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 6.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $337.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $336.94 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $48.55 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $131.34, while the 200-day Moving Average is $129.64.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 44000 employees. It has generated 458,523 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 43,955. The stock had 8.99 Receivables turnover and 1.13 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.83, operating margin was +13.08 and Pretax Margin of +11.60.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Household & Personal Products Industry. Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.24%, in contrast to 77.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 27, this organization’s Vice President and Controller sold 7,970 shares at the rate of 145.12, making the entire transaction reach 1,156,610 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,889. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 26, Company’s Chairman of the Board and CEO sold 46,508 for 144.28, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 6,710,077. This particular insider is now the holder of 111,668 in total.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.32) by $0.35. This company achieved a net margin of +9.59 while generating a return on equity of 364.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 6.80% and is forecasted to reach 6.78 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.61% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -1.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.08. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $25.60, and its Beta score is 0.42. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.41. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 162.37.

In the same vein, KMB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.72, a figure that is expected to reach 1.32 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.78 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.5 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.72 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.56% While, its Average True Range was 2.19.

Raw Stochastic average of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.25%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 88.64% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 12.23% that was lower than 15.83% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.