Lear Corporation (LEA) EPS is poised to hit 2.58 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) started the day on April 27, 2023, with a price decrease of -2.13% at $128.18. During the day, the stock rose to $130.725 and sunk to $123.295 before settling in for the price of $130.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LEA posted a 52-week range of $114.67-$158.44.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 0.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -20.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -11.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $59.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $58.98 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.75 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $137.25, while the 200-day Moving Average is $136.42.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 168700 employees. It has generated 123,765 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 1,943. The stock had 6.43 Receivables turnover and 1.54 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +7.54, operating margin was +3.68 and Pretax Margin of +2.44.

Lear Corporation (LEA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. Lear Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 102.83% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 09, this organization’s President and CEO sold 11,260 shares at the rate of 138.50, making the entire transaction reach 1,559,510 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 16,740. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 03, Company’s SVP & President E-Systems sold 8,000 for 142.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,136,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 19,415 in total.

Lear Corporation (LEA) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $2.57) by $0.24. This company achieved a net margin of +1.57 while generating a return on equity of 7.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lear Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -11.60% and is forecasted to reach 15.97 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 37.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -20.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lear Corporation (LEA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.41. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $23.38, and its Beta score is 1.55. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.37. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 39.19.

In the same vein, LEA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.48, a figure that is expected to reach 2.58 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 15.97 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lear Corporation (LEA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.67 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.58 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.19% While, its Average True Range was 3.38.

Raw Stochastic average of Lear Corporation (LEA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 28.39%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 31.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 19.83% that was lower than 28.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.