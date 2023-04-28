Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $5.3831: Right on the Precipice

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) open the trading on April 26, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -20.42% to $1.13. During the day, the stock rose to $1.3999 and sunk to $1.11 before settling in for the price of $1.42 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LKCO posted a 52-week range of $1.36-$18.45.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 284.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -5.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -14.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $13.08 million, simultaneously with a float of $8.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.38 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.9019, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.3831.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Application industry. Luokung Technology Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 46.50%, in contrast to 1.50% institutional ownership.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Luokung Technology Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -14.40%.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.09.

In the same vein, LKCO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.76.

Technical Analysis of Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO)

[Luokung Technology Corp., LKCO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.59% While, its Average True Range was 0.2196.

Raw Stochastic average of Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.29%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 2.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 111.60% that was lower than 122.43% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.