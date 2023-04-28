Search
Sana Meer
Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) went down -7.20% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Analyst Insights

As on April 27, 2023, Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ: MEGL) started slowly as it slid -7.20% to $0.93. During the day, the stock rose to $1.0699 and sunk to $0.89 before settling in for the price of $1.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MEGL posted a 52-week range of $1.00-$249.94.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -340.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $20.51 million, simultaneously with a float of $7.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $20.24 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.5468.

Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry. Magic Empire Global Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 62.23%, in contrast to 0.50% institutional ownership.

Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Magic Empire Global Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -340.30%.

Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ: MEGL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 20.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 14.46.

In the same vein, MEGL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.02.

Technical Analysis of Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Magic Empire Global Limited, MEGL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.27 million was better the volume of 1.17 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 8.13% While, its Average True Range was 0.1163.

Raw Stochastic average of Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.41%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 5.51% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 69.70% that was lower than 137.65% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Trading Directions

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $31.07: Right on the Precipice

Sana Meer -
Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) open the trading on April 27, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 2.52% to $34.95. During the...
Read more

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $16.9005: Right on the Precipice

Steve Mayer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 27, 2023, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) had a quiet start as it...
Read more

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) EPS is poised to hit -0.69 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Shaun Noe -
Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) flaunted slowness of -1.69% at $1.75, as the Stock market unbolted on April 27, 2023. During the day,...
Read more

