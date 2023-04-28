Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) Open at price of $121.85: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

As on April 27, 2023, Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.31% to $122.23. During the day, the stock rose to $122.545 and sunk to $116.72 before settling in for the price of $121.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MTH posted a 52-week range of $62.51-$130.68.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 14.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 47.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 38.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $36.57 million, simultaneously with a float of $35.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.51 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $114.14, while the 200-day Moving Average is $92.84.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 1921 employees. It has generated 3,275,483 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 516,498. The stock had 34.71 Receivables turnover and 1.19 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +28.56, operating margin was +20.35 and Pretax Margin of +20.49.

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Residential Construction industry. Meritage Homes Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 100.47% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 03, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 5,400 shares at the rate of 110.00, making the entire transaction reach 594,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 44,441. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 03, Company’s Director sold 5,000 for 110.22, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 551,100. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,000 in total.

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.64) by $0.9. This company achieved a net margin of +15.77 while generating a return on equity of 28.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 38.60% and is forecasted to reach 13.88 in the upcoming year.

Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.31. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.57, and its Beta score is 1.58. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.72. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.93.

In the same vein, MTH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 26.75, a figure that is expected to reach 2.64 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 13.88 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Meritage Homes Corporation, MTH], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.48 million was better the volume of 0.44 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.99% While, its Average True Range was 3.40.

Raw Stochastic average of Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 81.73%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 50.76% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 26.32% that was lower than 29.14% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.