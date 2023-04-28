NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) plunge -8.61% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

As on April 27, 2023, NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.34% to $56.69. During the day, the stock rose to $57.63 and sunk to $56.04 before settling in for the price of $55.94 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NEP posted a 52-week range of $55.66-$86.06.

It was noted that the giant of the Utilities sector posted annual sales growth of 8.50% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 53.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 217.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $86.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $81.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.90 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $63.30, while the 200-day Moving Average is $73.39.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +17.34, operating margin was +13.29 and Pretax Margin of +106.69.

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Utilities – Renewable industry. NextEra Energy Partners LP’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.13%, in contrast to 87.80% institutional ownership.

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.39) by -$0.56. This company achieved a net margin of +39.39 while generating a return on equity of 15.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners LP’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 217.40% and is forecasted to reach 2.19 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 27.71% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 53.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.08. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.05, and its Beta score is 0.90. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.05.

In the same vein, NEP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.64, a figure that is expected to reach 0.39 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [NextEra Energy Partners LP, NEP], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.16 million was better the volume of 0.88 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.96% While, its Average True Range was 2.21.

Raw Stochastic average of NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.23%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 11.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 45.28% that was higher than 31.81% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.