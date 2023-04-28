No matter how cynical the overall market is Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) performance over the last week is recorded -3.49%

As on April 27, 2023, Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.17% to $11.88. During the day, the stock rose to $11.96 and sunk to $11.55 before settling in for the price of $11.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NWL posted a 52-week range of $11.25-$24.70.

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -0.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -21.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -67.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $415.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $411.41 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.95 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.78, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.08.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 28000 employees. It has generated 337,821 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 7,036. The stock had 6.88 Receivables turnover and 0.69 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +29.68, operating margin was +8.18 and Pretax Margin of +1.66.

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Household & Personal Products industry. Newell Brands Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 94.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 10, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer bought 48,643 shares at the rate of 12.81, making the entire transaction reach 623,117 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 143,625. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 09, Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 28,282 for 13.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 367,666. This particular insider is now the holder of 94,982 in total.

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.11) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +2.08 while generating a return on equity of 5.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -67.50% and is forecasted to reach 1.36 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 0.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -21.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Newell Brands Inc. (NWL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.35. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $25.17, and its Beta score is 0.92. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.52.

In the same vein, NWL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.47, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.36 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Newell Brands Inc. (NWL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Newell Brands Inc., NWL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 4.88 million was better the volume of 4.5 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.49% While, its Average True Range was 0.32.

Raw Stochastic average of Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.44%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 27.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 25.01% that was lower than 35.42% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.