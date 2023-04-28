No matter how cynical the overall market is Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) performance over the last week is recorded -8.43%

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) flaunted slowness of -1.43% at $12.38, as the Stock market unbolted on April 27, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $12.89 and sunk to $12.2374 before settling in for the price of $12.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TWST posted a 52-week range of $12.48-$58.76.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 80.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -12.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -28.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $56.44 million, simultaneously with a float of $56.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $692.17 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.41, while the 200-day Moving Average is $29.38.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 989 employees. It has generated 205,829 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -220,286. The stock had 5.91 Receivables turnover and 0.24 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +41.38, operating margin was -122.33 and Pretax Margin of -112.14.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Twist Bioscience Corporation industry. Twist Bioscience Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 108.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 09, this organization’s Director sold 1,732 shares at the rate of 26.45, making the entire transaction reach 45,820 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 11,340. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 09, Company’s Director sold 1,732 for 26.45, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 45,820. This particular insider is now the holder of 11,616 in total.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$1.13) by $0.39. This company achieved a net margin of -107.02 while generating a return on equity of -31.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -28.30% and is forecasted to reach -3.62 in the upcoming year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.88. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.21.

In the same vein, TWST’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.85, a figure that is expected to reach -1.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -3.62 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Twist Bioscience Corporation, TWST]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.26 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 3.95% While, its Average True Range was 0.78.

Raw Stochastic average of Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.74%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 5.54% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 66.23% that was lower than 71.67% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.