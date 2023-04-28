No matter how cynical the overall market is YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) performance over the last week is recorded -3.48%

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) started the day on April 27, 2023, with a price increase of 0.54% at $11.08. During the day, the stock rose to $11.205 and sunk to $10.90 before settling in for the price of $11.02 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, YPF posted a 52-week range of $2.82-$13.11.

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 58.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 87.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -39.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $391.57 million, simultaneously with a float of $389.35 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.00 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.32.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 22032 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +28.38, operating margin was +15.05 and Pretax Margin of +13.73.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas Integrated Industry. YPF Sociedad Anonima’s current insider ownership accounts for 99.50%, in contrast to 50.80% institutional ownership.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.85) by $0.34. This company achieved a net margin of +11.64 while generating a return on equity of 21.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

YPF Sociedad Anonima’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -39.20% and is forecasted to reach 2.92 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 47.92% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 87.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.52. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.28, and its Beta score is 1.48. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.78. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.59.

In the same vein, YPF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.38, a figure that is expected to reach 0.95 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.92 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.68 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.65 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.80% While, its Average True Range was 0.47.

Raw Stochastic average of YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 65.62%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 10.14% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 51.15% that was lower than 59.63% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.