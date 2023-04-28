Nuburu Inc. (BURU) 14-day ATR is 0.58: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 27, 2023, Nuburu Inc. (AMEX: BURU) set off with pace as it heaved 18.95% to $1.13. During the day, the stock rose to $1.35 and sunk to $0.91 before settling in for the price of $0.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BURU posted a 52-week range of $0.92-$14.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -50.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $33.59 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $42.31 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.5384, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.1358.

Nuburu Inc. (BURU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry. Nuburu Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 86.16%, in contrast to 7.64% institutional ownership.

Nuburu Inc. (BURU) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of 7.68.

Nuburu Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -50.60%.

Nuburu Inc. (AMEX: BURU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nuburu Inc. (BURU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.58. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 28.20.

In the same vein, BURU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.37.

Technical Analysis of Nuburu Inc. (BURU)

Going through the that latest performance of [Nuburu Inc., BURU]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.74 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.52 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 5.82% While, its Average True Range was 0.4851.

Raw Stochastic average of Nuburu Inc. (BURU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.66%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 8.08% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 133.72% that was lower than 179.37% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.