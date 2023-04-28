OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) volume hits 0.54 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on April 27, 2023, OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ: OCX) got off with the flyer as it spiked 9.86% to $0.27. During the day, the stock rose to $0.2801 and sunk to $0.209 before settling in for the price of $0.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OCX posted a 52-week range of $0.20-$1.35.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -11.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -57.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $119.28 million, simultaneously with a float of $106.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $32.73 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3173, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.5617.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 110 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -546.76, operating margin was -3009.50 and Pretax Margin of -1942.80.

OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. OncoCyte Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.80%, in contrast to 59.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 05, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 663,000 shares at the rate of 0.30, making the entire transaction reach 200,027 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,090,202. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 03, Company’s 10% Owner bought 26,827,638 for 0.30, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 8,093,898. This particular insider is now the holder of 50,181,335 in total.

OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.09) by -$0.31. This company achieved a net margin of -1942.80 while generating a return on equity of -35.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

OncoCyte Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -57.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.21 in the upcoming year.

OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ: OCX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for OncoCyte Corporation (OCX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.27.

In the same vein, OCX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.27, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.21 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of OncoCyte Corporation (OCX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [OncoCyte Corporation, OCX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.29 million was lower the volume of 0.44 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.64% While, its Average True Range was 0.0401.

Raw Stochastic average of OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 23.97%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 41.66% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 82.90% that was lower than 145.03% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.