Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) EPS growth this year is -25.70%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) established initial surge of 1.42% at $12.90, as the Stock market unbolted on April 27, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $12.92 and sunk to $12.72 before settling in for the price of $12.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ORCC posted a 52-week range of $10.12-$14.68.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 49.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 34.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -25.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $393.72 million, simultaneously with a float of $384.46 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.02 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.83, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.54.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +74.58, operating margin was +65.54 and Pretax Margin of +39.44.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Owl Rock Capital Corporation industry. Owl Rock Capital Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.60%, in contrast to 41.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 09, this organization’s Vice President bought 29,595 shares at the rate of 13.01, making the entire transaction reach 385,035 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 48,435. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 09, Company’s Vice President bought 3,840 for 12.98, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 49,829. This particular insider is now the holder of 38,840 in total.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.4) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +38.63 while generating a return on equity of 7.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -25.70% and is forecasted to reach 1.68 in the upcoming year.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.24. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.90, and its Beta score is 0.98. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.18.

In the same vein, ORCC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.18, a figure that is expected to reach 0.43 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.68 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Owl Rock Capital Corporation, ORCC]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.83 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.07% While, its Average True Range was 0.22.

Raw Stochastic average of Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 60.48%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 72.83% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 14.87% that was lower than 23.83% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.