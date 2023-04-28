Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) is -16.54% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) open the trading on April 27, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -4.44% to $0.86. During the day, the stock rose to $0.8927 and sunk to $0.845 before settling in for the price of $0.90 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PGY posted a 52-week range of $0.57-$34.50.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 87.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $681.07 million, simultaneously with a float of $401.30 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $585.72 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0208, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.3548.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +34.19, operating margin was -45.96 and Pretax Margin of -40.32.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 25.07%, in contrast to 54.70% institutional ownership.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.08) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -44.11 while generating a return on equity of -70.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 87.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.01 in the upcoming year.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.78.

In the same vein, PGY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.69, a figure that is expected to reach -0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY)

[Pagaya Technologies Ltd., PGY] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 39.07% While, its Average True Range was 0.0716.

Raw Stochastic average of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 27.88%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 31.97% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 56.57% that was lower than 108.23% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.