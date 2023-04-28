Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) last month performance of -1.35% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

As on April 27, 2023, Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.74% to $323.30. During the day, the stock rose to $324.09 and sunk to $312.36 before settling in for the price of $311.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PH posted a 52-week range of $230.44-$364.57.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 5.70% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -24.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $128.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $127.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $41.28 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $332.67, while the 200-day Moving Average is $299.60.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 55090 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 287,922 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 23,881. The stock had 5.81 Receivables turnover and 0.69 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +27.65, operating margin was +17.75 and Pretax Margin of +10.18.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry. Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 85.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 13, this organization’s Executive Chairman sold 38,098 shares at the rate of 352.63, making the entire transaction reach 13,434,498 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 229,027. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 06, Company’s VP-Chief Tech&Innovation Off. sold 430 for 351.70, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 151,231. This particular insider is now the holder of 507 in total.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $4.46) by $0.3. This company achieved a net margin of +8.29 while generating a return on equity of 15.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -24.40% and is forecasted to reach 21.48 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 6.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 8.09. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $33.38, and its Beta score is 1.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.40. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 26.54.

In the same vein, PH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 9.68, a figure that is expected to reach 5.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 21.48 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Parker-Hannifin Corporation, PH], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.64 million was lower the volume of 0.94 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.13% While, its Average True Range was 7.76.

Raw Stochastic average of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 50.50%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 67.05% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.46% that was lower than 28.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.