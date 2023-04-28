Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) last week performance was -11.30%

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) started the day on April 27, 2023, with a price increase of 1.13% at $24.17. During the day, the stock rose to $24.53 and sunk to $23.1054 before settling in for the price of $23.90 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AEHR posted a 52-week range of $6.71-$40.69.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 21.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 24.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 493.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $27.89 million, simultaneously with a float of $25.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $694.40 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $31.61, while the 200-day Moving Average is $23.30.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 91 employees. It has generated 558,560 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 103,846. The stock had 5.63 Receivables turnover and 1.21 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +46.56, operating margin was +15.35 and Pretax Margin of +18.77.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. Aehr Test Systems’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.90%, in contrast to 44.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 06, this organization’s Director sold 30,000 shares at the rate of 28.21, making the entire transaction reach 846,300 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 59,668. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 23, Company’s President and CEO sold 50,000 for 40.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,000,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 569,064 in total.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 2/27/2023, the organization reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.14) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +18.59 while generating a return on equity of 30.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

Aehr Test Systems’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 493.80% and is forecasted to reach 1.02 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 24.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Aehr Test Systems (AEHR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.31. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $49.13, and its Beta score is 1.98. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.02. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 231.47.

In the same vein, AEHR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.49, a figure that is expected to reach 0.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.23 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.69 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.22% While, its Average True Range was 2.09.

Raw Stochastic average of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 30.12%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 13.94% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 69.84% that was lower than 102.29% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.