Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Lennox International Inc. (LII) last week performance was 6.33%

As on April 27, 2023, Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) got off with the flyer as it spiked 9.00% to $280.20. During the day, the stock rose to $280.91 and sunk to $264.88 before settling in for the price of $257.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LII posted a 52-week range of $182.85-$278.84.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 4.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 12.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $35.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $31.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.98 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $251.63, while the 200-day Moving Average is $246.62.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 13200 employees. It has generated 357,455 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 37,659. The stock had 8.45 Receivables turnover and 1.93 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +27.07, operating margin was +13.78 and Pretax Margin of +13.05.

Lennox International Inc. (LII) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Building Products & Equipment industry. Lennox International Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.30%, in contrast to 72.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 16, this organization’s EVP, Chief HR Officer sold 2,052 shares at the rate of 245.80, making the entire transaction reach 504,388 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 44,256. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 17, Company’s VP-Corp Controller and CAO sold 150 for 253.03, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 37,954. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,851 in total.

Lennox International Inc. (LII) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.55) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +10.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 12.20% and is forecasted to reach 16.33 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.98% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lennox International Inc. (LII). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 7.63. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.14, and its Beta score is 0.93. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.12. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 168.59.

In the same vein, LII’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 13.91, a figure that is expected to reach 2.42 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 16.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lennox International Inc. (LII)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Lennox International Inc., LII], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.46 million was better the volume of 0.32 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.69% While, its Average True Range was 8.07.

Raw Stochastic average of Lennox International Inc. (LII) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.55%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 98.54% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.07% that was higher than 32.57% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.