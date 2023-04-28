Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) last week performance was -1.97%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 27, 2023, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.97% to $141.01. During the day, the stock rose to $146.85 and sunk to $136.59 before settling in for the price of $146.84 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DGX posted a 52-week range of $120.40-$158.34.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 6.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -48.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $113.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $110.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.63 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $140.33, while the 200-day Moving Average is $139.94.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 40000 employees. It has generated 201,694 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 19,224. The stock had 7.51 Receivables turnover and 0.75 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +33.87, operating margin was +16.41 and Pretax Margin of +12.50.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 95.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 07, this organization’s SVP, Regional Businesses sold 5,307 shares at the rate of 140.55, making the entire transaction reach 745,899 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 67,810. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 07, Company’s SVP & General Counsel sold 4,754 for 140.55, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 668,175. This particular insider is now the holder of 38,527 in total.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.91) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +9.53 while generating a return on equity of 15.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -48.60% and is forecasted to reach 9.20 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -7.74% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.84. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.82, and its Beta score is 0.94. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.58. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.49.

In the same vein, DGX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.91, a figure that is expected to reach 1.98 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.20 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX)

Going through the that latest performance of [Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, DGX]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.66 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.16 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.75% While, its Average True Range was 3.11.

Raw Stochastic average of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 38.11%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 36.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 19.52% that was higher than 19.19% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.