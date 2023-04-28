PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) 14-day ATR is 2.01: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) started the day on April 27, 2023, with a price increase of 3.07% at $74.27. During the day, the stock rose to $74.37 and sunk to $72.96 before settling in for the price of $72.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PYPL posted a 52-week range of $66.39-$103.03.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 16.00% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -40.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.14 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.12 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $82.72 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $74.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $81.63.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Credit Services Industry. PayPal Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 76.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 17, this organization’s President and CEO bought 26,065 shares at the rate of 76.17, making the entire transaction reach 1,985,306 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 395,351. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 16, Company’s official sold 150 for 94.95, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 14,242. This particular insider is now the holder of 8,927 in total.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.2) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -40.60% and is forecasted to reach 5.59 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.59% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 5.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.01. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $35.45, and its Beta score is 1.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.01. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.20.

In the same vein, PYPL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.10, a figure that is expected to reach 1.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.59 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL), its last 5-days Average volume was 9.36 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 12.38 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.68% While, its Average True Range was 1.96.

Raw Stochastic average of PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 35.45%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 46.82% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.77% that was lower than 32.21% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.