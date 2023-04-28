Saia Inc. (SAIA) 20 Days SMA touch -3.09%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

As on April 27, 2023, Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) got off with the flyer as it spiked 4.78% to $259.92. During the day, the stock rose to $262.58 and sunk to $247.625 before settling in for the price of $248.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SAIA posted a 52-week range of $168.03-$306.40.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 14.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 43.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 41.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $26.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $26.30 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.86 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $273.27, while the 200-day Moving Average is $236.30.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 12300 employees. It has generated 226,997 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 29,059. The stock had 9.46 Receivables turnover and 1.34 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.85, operating margin was +16.85 and Pretax Margin of +16.76.

Saia Inc. (SAIA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Trucking industry. Saia Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 117.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 06, this organization’s Executive VP, CFO & Secretary sold 1,233 shares at the rate of 292.93, making the entire transaction reach 361,180 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,055. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 06, Company’s EVP Operations sold 980 for 293.53, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 287,659. This particular insider is now the holder of 8,869 in total.

Saia Inc. (SAIA) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $2.83) by -$0.18. This company achieved a net margin of +12.80 while generating a return on equity of 25.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

Saia Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 41.30% and is forecasted to reach 13.98 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.89% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 43.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Saia Inc. (SAIA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 13.16. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $19.40, and its Beta score is 1.51. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.46. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 64.98.

In the same vein, SAIA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 13.40, a figure that is expected to reach 2.69 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 13.98 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Saia Inc. (SAIA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Saia Inc., SAIA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.59 million was better the volume of 0.41 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 36.89% While, its Average True Range was 14.18.

Raw Stochastic average of Saia Inc. (SAIA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 54.60%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 32.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 68.18% that was higher than 44.01% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.