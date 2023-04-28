Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) volume hits 1.84 million: A New Opening for Investors

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) started the day on April 27, 2023, with a price increase of 2.37% at $20.76. During the day, the stock rose to $21.575 and sunk to $20.55 before settling in for the price of $20.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SHLS posted a 52-week range of $9.58-$32.43.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 48.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $120.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $112.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.54 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.82, while the 200-day Moving Average is $23.82.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 835 employees. It has generated 391,545 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 152,828. The stock had 5.82 Receivables turnover and 0.64 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +37.27, operating margin was +20.30 and Pretax Margin of +46.49.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Solar Industry. Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 94.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 03, this organization’s President sold 1,415 shares at the rate of 22.79, making the entire transaction reach 32,248 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 64,629. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 15, Company’s President sold 3,575 for 19.73, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 70,535. This particular insider is now the holder of 66,044 in total.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.09) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +39.03 while generating a return on equity of 86.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 48.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.94 in the upcoming year.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.84. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 97.58.

In the same vein, SHLS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.47, a figure that is expected to reach 0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.94 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.69 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.03 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.80% While, its Average True Range was 1.14.

Raw Stochastic average of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 20.31%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 18.76% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 46.05% that was lower than 59.20% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.