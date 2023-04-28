Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) PE Ratio stood at $15.75: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

As on April 27, 2023, Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLGN) started slowly as it slid -0.35% to $48.36. During the day, the stock rose to $49.05 and sunk to $47.73 before settling in for the price of $48.53 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SLGN posted a 52-week range of $38.59-$55.41.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 9.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -5.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $110.14 million, simultaneously with a float of $83.11 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.33 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $52.52, while the 200-day Moving Average is $49.14.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 15300 employees. It has generated 415,656 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 22,097. The stock had 9.36 Receivables turnover and 0.85 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.34, operating margin was +9.84 and Pretax Margin of +7.40.

Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Packaging & Containers industry. Silgan Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 71.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 09, this organization’s Director sold 50,972 shares at the rate of 54.08, making the entire transaction reach 2,756,515 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 709,501. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 08, Company’s Director sold 16,510 for 54.30, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 896,574. This particular insider is now the holder of 760,473 in total.

Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.77) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +5.32 while generating a return on equity of 20.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

Silgan Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -5.00% and is forecasted to reach 4.32 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.05% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.25. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.75, and its Beta score is 0.79. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.83. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.56.

In the same vein, SLGN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.07, a figure that is expected to reach 0.77 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Silgan Holdings Inc., SLGN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.7 million was better the volume of 0.4 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.92% While, its Average True Range was 1.39.

Raw Stochastic average of Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.20%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 8.76% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 41.44% that was higher than 24.16% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.