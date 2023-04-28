Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) 14-day ATR is 1.43: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: SIMO) open the trading on April 27, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.21% to $61.91. During the day, the stock rose to $62.67 and sunk to $61.28 before settling in for the price of $62.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SIMO posted a 52-week range of $51.82-$98.65.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 12.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 19.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -9.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $33.05 million, simultaneously with a float of $27.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.07 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $65.21, while the 200-day Moving Average is $67.67.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 1434 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +49.25, operating margin was +22.66 and Pretax Margin of +22.47.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Semiconductors industry. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.40%, in contrast to 69.60% institutional ownership.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.66) by -$0.44. This company achieved a net margin of +18.24 while generating a return on equity of 24.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.81 per share during the current fiscal year.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -9.60% and is forecasted to reach 5.42 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 19.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: SIMO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.43. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.94, and its Beta score is 0.90. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.19. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2074.60.

In the same vein, SIMO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 8.92, a figure that is expected to reach 0.70 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.42 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO)

[Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, SIMO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 8.91% While, its Average True Range was 1.31.

Raw Stochastic average of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 25.06%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 11.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 19.50% that was lower than 25.40% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.