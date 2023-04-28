Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) recent quarterly performance of 4.54% is not showing the real picture

As on April 27, 2023, Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE: VIV) got off with the flyer as it spiked 4.18% to $8.23. During the day, the stock rose to $8.235 and sunk to $8.02 before settling in for the price of $7.90 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VIV posted a 52-week range of $6.45-$10.72.

The company of the Communication Services sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 2.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -2.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -34.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.67 billion, simultaneously with a float of $426.41 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.77 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.67, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.79.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 33000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +38.01, operating margin was +11.20 and Pretax Margin of +10.11.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry. Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s current insider ownership accounts for 88.00%, in contrast to 7.40% institutional ownership.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.14) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +8.50 while generating a return on equity of 5.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -34.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.72 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -2.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE: VIV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.18. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.00, and its Beta score is 0.50. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.45. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 20.82.

In the same vein, VIV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.48, a figure that is expected to reach 0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.72 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Telefonica Brasil S.A., VIV], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.11 million was lower the volume of 2.12 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.76% While, its Average True Range was 0.18.

Raw Stochastic average of Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.40%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 89.52% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.75% that was lower than 32.69% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.