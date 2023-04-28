Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $13.01: Right on the Precipice

As on April 27, 2023, Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.30% to $9.80. During the day, the stock rose to $9.90 and sunk to $9.59 before settling in for the price of $9.58 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TDS posted a 52-week range of $9.47-$19.60.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 1.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 47.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -106.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $114.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $91.72 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.04 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.98, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.01.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 9300 employees. It has generated 582,043 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 6,667. The stock had 4.20 Receivables turnover and 0.37 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +35.45, operating margin was +2.79 and Pretax Margin of +2.31.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry. Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.93%, in contrast to 97.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 25, this organization’s Director sold 4,300 shares at the rate of 18.33, making the entire transaction reach 78,819 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 15,511.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.36) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +1.15 while generating a return on equity of 1.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -106.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.04 in the upcoming year.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.19.

In the same vein, TDS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.05, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.04 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Telephone and Data Systems Inc., TDS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.61 million was lower the volume of 2.17 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 6.84% While, its Average True Range was 0.34.

Raw Stochastic average of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.79%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 12.60% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.81% that was lower than 55.27% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.