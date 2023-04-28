The key reasons why Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) is -53.75% away from 52-week high?

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) started the day on April 27, 2023, with a price decrease of -5.14% at $0.74. During the day, the stock rose to $0.7879 and sunk to $0.7104 before settling in for the price of $0.78 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WPRT posted a 52-week range of $0.70-$1.60.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 5.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -326.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $171.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $151.59 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $163.35 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9596, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.9792.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 1820 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +10.40, operating margin was -14.34 and Pretax Margin of -10.23.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.53%, in contrast to 14.30% institutional ownership.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.06) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -10.70 while generating a return on equity of -14.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -326.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 30.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 10.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.40.

In the same vein, WPRT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.26, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.43 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.5 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 45.59% While, its Average True Range was 0.0549.

Raw Stochastic average of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.25%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 21.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 50.15% that was lower than 77.43% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.