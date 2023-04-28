The key reasons why Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT) is -96.16% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 27, 2023, Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: WINT) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.98% to $1.69. During the day, the stock rose to $1.82 and sunk to $1.611 before settling in for the price of $1.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WINT posted a 52-week range of $1.57-$44.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 54.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $0.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $0.59 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.69 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.2791, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.3704.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Windtree Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 4.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 26, this organization’s President and CEO bought 1,497 shares at the rate of 1.77, making the entire transaction reach 2,650 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,010. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 25, Company’s President and CEO bought 1,315 for 1.89, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,485. This particular insider is now the holder of 5,513 in total.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$6.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$13) by $6.5. This company achieved a return on equity of -151.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 54.40%.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: WINT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.55.

In the same vein, WINT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -63.53.

Technical Analysis of Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT)

Going through the that latest performance of [Windtree Therapeutics Inc., WINT]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.42 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.57 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 0.65% While, its Average True Range was 1.5828.

Raw Stochastic average of Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.69%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 0.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 456.82% that was higher than 223.47% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.