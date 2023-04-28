TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) volume hits 31.58 million: A New Opening for Investors

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ: TOP) started the day on April 27, 2023, with a price increase of 197.62% at $20.00. During the day, the stock rose to $24.00 and sunk to $6.53 before settling in for the price of $6.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TOP posted a 52-week range of $3.50-$50.97.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $35.05 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $701.00 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.46, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.19.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 11 employees. It has generated 710,945 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 317,391. The stock had 2.47 Receivables turnover and 0.65 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +64.29, operating margin was +45.78 and Pretax Margin of +45.78.

TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. TOP Financial Group Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 85.59%, in contrast to 0.17% institutional ownership.

TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +44.64 while generating a return on equity of 41.20.

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ: TOP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.93. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 71.77.

In the same vein, TOP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.13.

Technical Analysis of TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ: TOP), its last 5-days Average volume was 7.68 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.72 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.32% While, its Average True Range was 2.65.

Raw Stochastic average of TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 80.49%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 79.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 442.73% that was higher than 190.40% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.