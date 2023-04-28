TotalEnergies SE (TTE) Open at price of $62.70: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 27, 2023, TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.96% to $62.77. During the day, the stock rose to $63.35 and sunk to $62.41 before settling in for the price of $63.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TTE posted a 52-week range of $43.84-$65.05.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 12.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 18.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 32.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.50 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.39 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $155.39 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $61.52, while the 200-day Moving Average is $57.09.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 101279 employees. It has generated 2,473,750 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 192,838. The stock had 4.82 Receivables turnover and 0.92 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +18.98, operating margin was +19.32 and Pretax Margin of +17.16.

TotalEnergies SE (TTE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Integrated industry. TotalEnergies SE’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.30%, in contrast to 7.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 31, this organization’s Director bought 71,980 shares at the rate of 31.15, making the entire transaction reach 2,242,350 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 172,601.

TotalEnergies SE (TTE) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.84) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +7.80 while generating a return on equity of 19.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies SE’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 32.70% and is forecasted to reach 10.42 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -2.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 18.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TotalEnergies SE (TTE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.16. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.05, and its Beta score is 0.81. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.59. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.16.

In the same vein, TTE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.80, a figure that is expected to reach 2.49 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 10.42 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of TotalEnergies SE (TTE)

Going through the that latest performance of [TotalEnergies SE, TTE]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.26 million was inferior to the volume of 1.72 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.00% While, its Average True Range was 1.11.

Raw Stochastic average of TotalEnergies SE (TTE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 77.27%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 13.85% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 13.50% that was lower than 25.04% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.