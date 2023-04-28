Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TFPM) Moves 3.04% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: TFPM) started the day on April 27, 2023, with a price increase of 3.04% at $16.61. During the day, the stock rose to $17.07 and sunk to $16.50 before settling in for the price of $16.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TFPM posted a 52-week range of $10.36-$17.13.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 14.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $155.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $21.39 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.51 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.48, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.85.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 13 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +57.04, operating margin was +44.58 and Pretax Margin of +39.42.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TFPM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Other Precious Metals & Mining Industry. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.05%, in contrast to 73.82% institutional ownership.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TFPM) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +36.27 while generating a return on equity of 4.19.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 14.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.50 in the upcoming year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: TFPM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TFPM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.61. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 22.04. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 93.73.

In the same vein, TFPM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.48, a figure that is expected to reach 0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.50 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TFPM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: TFPM), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.32 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.23 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.86% While, its Average True Range was 0.64.

Raw Stochastic average of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TFPM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 89.10%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 66.01% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 37.92% that was higher than 35.91% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.