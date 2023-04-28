Search
Shaun Noe
Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) recent quarterly performance of 2.98% is not showing the real picture

Company News

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) open the trading on April 27, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.10% to $175.05. During the day, the stock rose to $178.80 and sunk to $174.71 before settling in for the price of $177.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VEEV posted a 52-week range of $151.02-$232.26.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 25.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 26.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 12.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $156.67 million, simultaneously with a float of $139.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $27.65 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $175.57, while the 200-day Moving Average is $179.64.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 6744 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +71.05, operating margin was +21.30 and Pretax Margin of +23.62.

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Health Information Services industry. Veeva Systems Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 93.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 10, this organization’s Director sold 160 shares at the rate of 169.42, making the entire transaction reach 27,107 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 16,776. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 06, Company’s Director sold 10,000 for 180.40, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,803,955. This particular insider is now the holder of 83,114 in total.

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 1/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.04) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +22.63 while generating a return on equity of 14.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 12.80% and is forecasted to reach 5.22 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.65% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 26.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.36. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $51.44, and its Beta score is 0.92. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.83. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 35.42.

In the same vein, VEEV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.40, a figure that is expected to reach 0.80 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV)

[Veeva Systems Inc., VEEV] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.70% While, its Average True Range was 4.34.

Raw Stochastic average of Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 55.59%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 2.30% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.87% that was lower than 33.61% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

