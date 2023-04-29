Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO) is predicted to post EPS of -0.03 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.24% to $0.21, before settling in for the price of $0.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CISO posted a 52-week range of $0.19-$10.00.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 26.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $146.24 million, simultaneously with a float of $57.73 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $31.80 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4169, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.1643.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 443 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +5.85, operating margin was -71.19 and Pretax Margin of -72.56.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 58.97%, in contrast to 4.60% institutional ownership.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.08) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -72.56 while generating a return on equity of -66.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 26.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in the upcoming year.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.68.

In the same vein, CISO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.24, a figure that is expected to reach -0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO)

Going through the that latest performance of [Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation, CISO]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.04 million was inferior to the volume of 2.75 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.59% While, its Average True Range was 0.0307.

Raw Stochastic average of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.38%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 8.52% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 100.82% that was lower than 151.48% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.