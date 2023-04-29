Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) latest performance of 1.76% is not what was on cards

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE: BVN) set off with pace as it heaved 1.76% to $7.53, before settling in for the price of $7.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BVN posted a 52-week range of $5.09-$9.85.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Basic Materials sector firm’s annual sales growth was -7.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 0.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $253.99 million, simultaneously with a float of $248.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.99 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.96, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.20.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Other Precious Metals & Mining industry. Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s current insider ownership accounts for 37.20%, in contrast to 60.30% institutional ownership.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.25) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 0.40% and is forecasted to reach 1.01 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 18.43% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE: BVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.30. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.43, and its Beta score is 0.52. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.41.

In the same vein, BVN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.49, a figure that is expected to reach 0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., BVN]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.56 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.31 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.09% While, its Average True Range was 0.29.

Raw Stochastic average of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 27.41%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 22.58% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.27% that was lower than 38.06% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.