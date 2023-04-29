Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 2.53

As on Thursday, Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) got off with the flyer as it spiked 8.63% to $2.77, before settling in for the price of $2.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JMIA posted a 52-week range of $2.55-$10.08.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 19.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -4.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $99.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $99.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $276.66 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.15, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.77.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 4484 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +54.29, operating margin was -103.31 and Pretax Margin of -104.10.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -107.18 while generating a return on equity of -80.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Jumia Technologies AG’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -4.80% and is forecasted to reach -1.11 in the upcoming year.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.25.

In the same vein, JMIA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.45, a figure that is expected to reach -0.36 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Jumia Technologies AG, JMIA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.94 million was lower the volume of 2.1 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.30% While, its Average True Range was 0.17.

Raw Stochastic average of Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.69%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 33.94% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 63.41% that was lower than 74.96% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.